NFL Wild Card Weekend Saturday Slate Player Props to Target by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Wild Card Weekend will kick off Saturday afternoon with plenty of player props that warrant bettors’ consideration.

The playoffs open with the Seattle Seahawks visiting the San Francisco 49ers at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, followed by the Jacksonville Jaguars hosting the Los Angeles Chargers at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Let’s dive into the multiple-player props we can target for these games below on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers Player Props

Christian McCaffrey + Deebo Samuel Anytime TD Scorers Parlay (+342)

There’s certainly some merit in backing Christian McCaffrey to score anything at -165, but if you want to dig deeper and really find some value, combining him with Deebo Samuel to score in a parlay should appeal to bettors. The 49ers have multiple gadget plays for Samuel near the goal line, and we know how explosive McCaffrey is. Combining them both to score makes a ton of sense.

Brock Purdy Total Passing Yards Under 222.5 (-114)

One of the better stories down the stretch was the emergence of Brock Purdy as the 49ers starting quarterback. The team had little choice considering their injuries, but he’s continued to perform above expectations. Still, the 49ers will want to run the football to be successful and are unlikely to make their rookie quarterback throw more than he has to. As a result, there’s likely some value in backing the under for his passing yards, which also transpired in his previous start against Seattle, throwing for 217 yards.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Player Props

Austin Ekeler + Travis Etienne Anytime TD Scorers Parlay (+203)

Two of the more talented running backs in the NFL will collide in this Wild Card tilt. Austin Ekeler and Travis Etienne are involved in the ground game and passing attack, which results in multiple avenues to score touchdowns. These two running backs are listed with the best odds to score in this matchup, and there’s definite value in parlaying the two together, equating to a price of +203. Parlays are far from a sure thing, but there’s a lot to like about the plus-money price you’re getting here.

Justin Herbert Total Passing Yards Over 284.5 (-114)

Many expect the Chargers and Jaguars matchup to be one of the highest-scoring of the weekend. With a healthier and improved offensive line, Justin Herbert has seen an uptick in his production during the season’s second half, finishing with 4,739 passing yards. Herbert threw for 297 yards in a blowout loss to the Jags in Week 3 but exceeded 285 yards in seven games this season. He will be relied on to create offense through the air, so targeting the over 284.5 passing yards makes sense.