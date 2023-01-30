NHL Best Bets: Blues vs. Jets Game Picks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Two struggling Central Division clubs will face off tonight, with the St. Louis Blues paying a visit to the Winnipeg Jets.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

The Jets sit in a much better position than the Blues, but both teams are having issues at the end of January. The visiting Blues have lost four straight games and own a 4-6 record over their last ten games, while the Jets are 5-5 and have suffered three losses in a row. Winnipeg sits comfortably 14 points ahead of the Blues in the standings, highlighting how much the Blues has underachieved.

This will be the third of four meetings between these teams, and so far, the Jets have had all the success. In the first two matchups, Winnipeg posted a 4-0 victory and a 5-2 victory. The Jets are sizable home favorites on the moneyline at -225, while the Blues are +184.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the Blues are expected to start Jordan Binnington, while the Jets should do the same with Connor Hellebuyck. The Blues netminder has an 18-17-3 record with a .891 save percentage, while Hellebuyck is 23-15-1 with a .923 save percentage. It’s fair to say that the Jets have an advantage between the pipes tonight.

With the Jets’ previous success against the Blues, it’s hard to look away from them at home tonight. Their moneyline price isn’t attractive, but their puck line odds should grab some attention at +116.

Best Bet: Jets Puck Line -1.5 (+116)

The first two matchups saw four and seven goals scored. Tonight’s total is six, with the over and under priced at -110. The Jets sit 13th in goals scored per game while sitting sixth in goals allowed per game. On the other hand, the Blues are in the bottom third of the league in both categories. Over the Blues’ last five games, four have seen six or more goals scored, while the Jets have seen that in just two of their matchups. The Jets have had no issues scoring goals in these matchups, and the Blues should be able to do enough where you can back the over six.

Best Bet: Over six (-110)

Even if the Jets have proven they’re a better defensive club, that doesn’t mean they don’t boast their fair share of offensive skill up front. One player that’s continued to have another productive season has been Mark Scheifele, recording 45 points in 51 games and leading the club with three goals over their last five games. In the Jets’ two victories over the Blues, Scheifele has recorded three points, which should inspire bettors to back him to score tonight. The Jets center is listed at +154 to score, and there’s value in that price point.

Best Prop: Mark Scheifele to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+154)