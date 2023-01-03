NHL Best Bets: Canadiens vs. Predators Game Picks by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Two teams struggling to separate from the pack will collide tonight, with the Montreal Canadiens visiting the Nashville Predators.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

There hasn’t been much to write home about with either the Predators or Canadiens. More was expected of Nashville, while the Canadiens were coming off a season where they finished dead last in the NHL, putting expectations at an all-time low. The Canadiens have lost four straight games, posting a 2-7-1 record over their last ten games, while the Preds are 3-3-4 over that same sample size. The Habs knew they would be hard-pressed to win games this season, but the Preds have disappointed, sitting outside the playoff picture.

It’s telling that even though these teams aren’t far apart in the standings, the Preds are still sizable favorites in this matchup at -245 on the moneyline, while the Habs are +198.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup tonight, the Habs have confirmed that Samuel Montembeault will be between the pipes, while the Preds should counter with Juuse Saros. The Habs netminder has a 6-4-2 record with a .904 save percentage, while Saros is 12-10-5 with a .916 save percentage. Saros has done an excellent job of keeping the Preds in hockey games, but the offense has been inconsistent.

Even if the Preds win this game, they don’t score enough to warrant backing them to win by multiple goals, so there’s some value in supporting the Habs on the puck line at -122.

Best Bet: Canadiens puck line +1.5 (-122)

It’s no secret that the Preds and Habs have struggled to score goals. Montreal enters this matchup sitting 30th in the NHL in goals per game, while the Preds are 29th. The total for this matchup is set at six, with the over priced at -114 and the under coming in at -106. The Habs have allowed many goals during their recent losing skid, but this matchup should keep the score down. Targeting the under is the direction bettors should likely lean.

Best Bet: Under six (-106)

After signing a lucrative contract extension this offseason, Filip Forsberg has had a relatively slow start to the season. He’s tallied 32 points in 35 games but has just 14 goals. However, he’s started to heat up, leading the Preds with five goals over their last five games. In a matchup against a Canadiens team that’s struggled against dynamic shooters, this could be a sign that Forsberg’s hot streak will continue. As a result, there’s some value in backing Forsberg to score, priced at +144.

Best Prop: Filip Forsberg to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+144)