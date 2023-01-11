NHL Best Bets: Capitals vs. Flyers Game Picks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Washington Capitals look to hold ground in the Eastern Conference playoff race when they visit the Philadelphia Flyers.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

It was hard to know what to expect from the Capitals, considering they have some aging veterans and were dealing with injuries early on. They’ve proved doubters wrong, continuing to hold a playoff spot and posting a 7-2-1 record over their last ten games. Despite the Flyers having a less-than-stellar record, they’re 6-4 over that same sample. These teams are on different wavelengths, knowing that the Capitals are trying to milk the last ounce of competitive hockey out of this core while the Flyers are navigating the long path of a rebuild.

These two teams have already had multiple meetings, with the Capitals winning both games, 4-1 and 3-2. As a result, it shouldn’t be surprising that they are -178 favorites on the moneyline while the Flyers are +146.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Capitals are expected to continue riding Darcy Kuemper, while the Flyers should do the same with Carter Hart. The Capitals netminder has a 12-9-4 record with a .920 save percentage, while Hart is 11-12-6 with a .924 save percentage. Kuemper is the more proven commodity and should give the Capitals an advantage in goal.

Despite the Capitals’ moneyline lacking value, their puck line odds deserve a look at +136.

Best Bet: Capitals puck line -1.5 (+136)

Through two matchups, these teams combined to score five goals in both. The total tonight is set at six, with the over priced at -120 and the under at -102. Over the Capitals’ last five games, three have seen six or more goals scored, while the same applies to the Flyers. There’s likely some merit in siding with the over, but that’s not what we’re going to do because we’ve continued to see these two play in lower-scoring contests, which we expect to continue.

Best Bet: Under six (-102)

The Washington Capitals have received reinforcements, making us bullish about their potential moving forward. Still, one constant has continued to bolster his argument as the greatest goal scorer in NHL history. Alex Ovechkin, in his age 37 season, has still been dynamic. He’s tallied 29 goals, leading the team over their last five games with six. Ovechkin is priced at +104 to light the lamp.

Best Prop: Alex Ovechkin to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+104)