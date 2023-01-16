NHL Best Bets: Capitals vs. Islanders Game Picks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Two top contenders in the Metropolitan division will collide later tonight, with the Washington Capitals visiting the New York Islanders.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Many also wondered if the Capitals’ age would catch up with them, but despite early injury issues, they’re contending for a playoff position.

The Capitals are entering this matchup with a 5-3-2 record over their last ten games, while the Islanders are sitting at 5-4-1 over that same sample size. The Isles have been a much better home team, owning a 13-7-1 record, while the Caps are 10-9-3 as the visitors. The Islanders are listed as slight home favorites, with their price at -111 on the moneyline, while the Caps are priced at -108.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Capitals should continue riding Darcy Kuemper, while the Islanders are expected to do the same with Ilya Sorokin. The Capitals netminder has a 12-11-4 record with a .918 save percentage, while Sorokin is sitting at 15-14-2 with a .927 save percentage. Even though Kuemper has been good in his first season with Washington, it’s hard not to give Sorokin an advantage in goal.

With few edges in this matchup, it’s hard not to see the advantage the Isles should have in the net and side with their odds. With similar prices on the moneyline, taking the slight home favorite is the direction bettors should lean.

Best Bet: Islanders moneyline (-108)

With the Isles and Caps sitting in the top in goals allowed per game, it’s not outlandish that there’s a meager total set at 5.5. In addition, neither team scores at a high pace either. Over the Capitals’ last five games, two have seen six or more goals scored, while the Islanders have only seen that transpire once over that stretch. It’s hard to envision a scenario where these two teams open things up, so siding with the value that the under six presents -106 is where we should place our attention.

Best Bet: Under 5.5 (-106)

Just because neither team is an offensive juggernaut doesn’t mean that there isn’t value prevalent to target in this matchup. Brock Nelson continues to put up excellent offensive numbers for the Islanders. He’s tallied 39 points in 44 games, leaving him second in team scoring. Nelson hasn’t scored since December 17, and it’s getting to the point where he’s far too talented not to be scoring at a higher clip. As a result, targeting him to light the lamp tonight at +220 should be appetizing.

Best Prop: Brock Nelson to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+220)