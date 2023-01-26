NHL Best Bets: Devils vs. Predators Game Picks by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Two teams looking to extend winning streaks will face off tonight, with the New Jersey Devils visiting the Nashville Predators.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

The Devils and Predators enter this matchup with two-game win streaks, with New Jersey posting an 8-1-1 record over their last ten games, while Nashville is 6-4 over that same sample size. The Devils continue to be one of the best stories, with the fourth-best point total. New Jersey has struggled to find consistency over the last half-decade, but it appears they’re finally headed in the right direction.

This will be the second meeting of the season between these clubs, which has seen the Preds pocket a 4-3 victory on the road. The Devils will look to return the favor and are listed as slight road favorites at -137 on the moneyline compared to the Preds’ +114.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the Devils are expected to continue riding Vitek Vanecek, while the Preds should do the same with Juuse Saros. The Devils netminder has a 20-5-2 record with a .916 save percentage, while Saros is 18-13-5 with a .920 save percentage.

The Devils have been playing well and look more like the contender we saw earlier in the season. With a solid moneyline price of -137, it’s not hard to lean in their direction tonight.

Best Bet: Devils moneyline (-137)

Even if goal-scoring isn’t a strength of the Predators, they still found a way to score four times in the first meeting, as the teams combined for seven goals. New Jersey has no issue scoring goals or keeping them out of their net, sitting in the top six of both categories. Over the Devils’ last five games, they’ve seen seven or more goals scored in three, while the Predators have seen that in just two of their previous five. Even with the first matchup tallying seven, it’s hard to see a similar result playing out here, so we should side with the under six at -110.

Best Bet: Under six (-110)

When you boast one of the top offenses in the NHL, it’s no surprise that multiple players warrant being targeted. One player flying under the radar is Jesper Bratt. He’s tallied 48 points in 47 games for the Devils. Bratt is the type of player that can change a game in one shift and is someone that bettors should pay attention to. With Bratt finding different ways to contribute on a nightly basis, it’s hard to avoid targeting him to score at +225.

Best Prop: Jesper Bratt to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+225)