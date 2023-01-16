NHL Best Bets: Flames vs. Predators Game Picks by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Two Western Conference clubs with playoff aspirations will face off when the Nashville Predators host the Calgary Flames.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

The Calgary Flames have posted a 6-2-2 record over their last ten games after two straight victories, while the Predators have lost three in a row, going 5-4-1 over that same stretch. Nashville defeated the Flames 4-1 in November.

The Flames enter this matchup as road favorites, with a moneyline price of -146, while the Preds are priced at +122. Nashville’s most recent losing ways are playing a factor, while there’s been more to like about Calgary’s play. It was always going to take time for the Flames to figure things out, but the new year has started positively.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Flames are expected to start Jacob Markstrom, while the Preds should do the same with Juuse Saros. The Flames netminder has a 13-10-5 record with an underwhelming .893 save percentage, while Saros is sitting at 15-12-5 with a .919 save percentage.

Even though the Predators should have an advantage tonight in goal, more has been expected of Markstrom, and it’s only a matter of time before he fully figures things out. With the recent trends that we’ve seen from these teams, it’s not hard to like the price point of the visitors. Targeting the Flames’ moneyline is something bettors should consider.

Best Bet: Flames moneyline (-146)

The Flames and Preds sit in the bottom half in goals scored per game, while they’re also middle-of-the-road teams in terms of goals allowed. Neither side has substantial numbers at the moment, even with higher expectations for both sides. Over the Flames’ last five games, three have seen six or more goals scored, while the Preds have seen that in two of their previous five. Goals should be challenging to come by, and it’s not hard to envision a low-scoring affair. Target the under six at -106.

Best Bet: Under six (-106)

The Flames are deep on offense, even if their current goal-scoring stats don’t show it. One forward that’s a consistent producer is Tyler Toffoli, who’s tallied 15 goals and 22 assists through 44 games. The Flames forward is tied for the team lead with six points over the last five games but has been lacking in the goal-scoring department. There’s value in that changing tonight, with Toffoli listed at +280 to score.

Best Prop: Tyler Toffoli to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+280)