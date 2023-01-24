NHL Best Bets: Jets vs. Predators Game Picks by SportsGrid 40 minutes ago

The Winnipeg Jets have continued to put together a great regular season, and they’re getting set to welcome the Nashville Predators tonight.

This will be the second meeting between the Jets and Preds this season, with the first seeing Winnipeg record a 2-1 victory back in the middle of December. The Jets are entering this contest playing some really strong hockey and have posted a 7-3 record over their past ten games and have also won a pair in a row. The Preds are slightly behind them over that time frame, owning a 6-4 record.

The Jets have put together some nice separation in the standings over the Preds, and it appears they will be playoff-bound in their first season under Rick Bowness. There have been many improvements for this team, but the major one revolves around more consistent defensive play and a better system for the personnel on this roster.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup tonight, the visiting Jets are expected to continue riding Connor Hellebuyck, while the Preds should do the same with Juuse Saros. The Jets netminder has tallied a 23-12-1 record, paired with a .924 save percentage, while Saros is sitting at 17-13-5, along with a .919 save percentage. With this expected goalie matchup, fans should know that you’re not going to get many better goalie matchups during the season, so it’s hard to give an edge one way or another here.

The Jets are playing some consistent hockey, and it’s hard not to value that ahead of this matchup. They’ve already proven capable of defeating the Predators, and there’s value in expecting that to transpire again. The Jets are priced at -118 on the moneyline, and that’s a number bettors should be gravitating toward tonight.

Best Bet: Jets moneyline (-118)

When these two teams met in December, it was a very tight, low-scoring affair where they combined for three goals, which is somewhat expected when you consider the goalies these teams boast. Over the Jets past five games, two have seen six or more goals scored, while the Preds have seen that go down in three of their past five. There’s not much separating the over and under here in terms of pricing, meaning we should likely side with these teams combining for another low-scoring affair and lean in the direction of the under six at -115.

Best Bet: Under 6 (-115)

Not only have the Winnipeg Jets done a tremendous job of keeping pucks out of their net, but they’ve also had no issue scoring goals and currently sit tenth in the NHL in goals per game. One of the team’s top goal-scorers has continued to be Kyle Connor, who’s been somewhat unlucky this year, but has still compiled 24 goals in 48 games. Connor leads the Jets with three goals over their past five matches, and there’s definite value in expecting his goal-scoring ways to continue this evening. The Jets sniper is listed at +164 to find the back of the net tonight, and there’s a lot of value in that price point.

Best Prop: Kyle Connor to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+164)