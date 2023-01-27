NHL Best Bets: Kings vs. Panthers Game Picks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

As both teams enter tonight’s game, there’s been a lot to like about how the Los Angeles Kings and Florida Panthers are playing.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Los Angeles Kings (+126) vs. Florida Panthers (-152) Total: 6.5 (O -130, U +106)

After winning the President’s Trophy last season, there’s been a drop-off for the Florida Panthers, who find themselves outside the playoff picture. They’ve started to play better in January, but there are still questions about if they’ll put things together and solidify a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. On the other side, the Kings have been one of the more consistent stories in the Western Conference, sitting comfortably in the third seed in the Pacific division. Entering this contest, the Panthers are listed as favorites on the moneyline at -152, while the Kings are priced at +126.

These teams have already met once, which saw the Kings pull out a 5-4 victory on November 5. A lot has changed since then, which includes the Kings separating themselves from the pack.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Kings are expected to start Pheonix Copley, while the Panthers should do the same with Spencer Knight. The Kings netminder has a 14-3 record with a .897 save percentage, while Knight is 9-7-3 with a .906 save percentage. There’s no significant edge in the net, but both goalies are capable of solid performances.

There hasn’t been much consistency with the Panthers, which makes it hard to back them as legitimate favorites. As a result, with the Kings playing some strong hockey and being priced at +126, bettors should lean in their direction tonight.

Best Bet: Kings moneyline (+126)

Goal scoring has been a strength of both clubs, with the Panthers scoring at the eighth-highest clip and the Kings at the 14th. Each side sits in the bottom third of the league in goals allowed per game, which could result in a high-scoring affair. Over the Kings’ last five games, three contests have seen seven or more goals scored, while the Panthers have seen that in each of their previous five games. As a result, it’s hard not to expect a lot of goals tonight, so side with the over 6.5 at -130.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-130)

The Los Angeles Kings might not have a plethora of star talent up front, but they do an excellent job scoring by committee. One of the leaders in that category is Anze Kopitar, who continues to have an impressive two-way impact on the Kings. Kopitar has tallied 39 points in 50 games, and this is the type of matchup where he should be able to create turnovers. With Kopitar priced at +280 to score, it’s hard to fade that number.

Best Prop: Anze Kopitar to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+280)