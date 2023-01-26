NHL Best Bets: Sabres vs. Jets Game Picks by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

Two teams looking to make the postseason will collide tonight when the Buffalo Sabres pay a visit to the Winnipeg Jets.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

There have been some questionable moments from the Buffalo Sabres this season, but one thing is for sure, this team is on the rise. Several solid players are responsible for their charge up the standings, as the Sabres have won four straight games and own a 5-4-1 record over their last ten. The Jets are slightly better at 6-4 over that period.

Two weeks ago, these teams met for the first time this year, which saw the Jets double up the Sabres 4-2. Winnipeg will look for the season series sweep tonight, entering as -188 favorites on the moneyline, compared to the Sabres’ price of +155.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Sabres are expected to continue riding Ukk0-Pekka Luukkonen, while the Jets should do the same with Connor Hellebuyck. The Sabres netminder has a 13-5-1 record with a .899 save percentage, while Hellebuyck is sitting at 23-13-1 with a .925 save percentage. Although the Jets have the advantage in goal, the Sabres score at a high clip, which should make things challenging.

The Jets are favorites, but the Sabres’ streak makes it hard to look away from their value. We will lean toward the visiting Sabres’ moneyline at +155.

Best Bet: Sabres moneyline (+155)

The Jets are the more balanced of the two teams, considering goals for and goals allowed, but the Sabres are the second-highest-scoring offense in the NHL. Over the Sabre’s last five games, they’ve seen seven or more goals scored in three, while the Jets have seen that in just one. With their earlier matchup seeing just six total goals and the Jets doing a great job defensively, expect a tight, low-scoring affair. Take the under 6.5 at -105.

Best Bet: Under 6.5 (-105)

Buffalo has a lot of young offensive talent, but one player is closing in on the NHL goal-scoring lead. Tage Thompson has already tallied 33 goals in 47 games. Those numbers are sensational, especially with his 6’6 frame. Thompson is priced at +140 to light the lamp tonight.

Best Prop: Tage Thompson to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+140)