NHL Best Bets: Sabres vs. Stars Game Picks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Two teams entering this matchup on winning streaks are set to collide tonight, with the Dallas Stars playing host to the Buffalo Sabres.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Both the Sabres and Stars have won two games in a row and also posted identical 5-4-1 records over their past ten games. Dallas has certainly found itself in a much better position, with them sitting atop the Central division, while the Sabres are trying to get back into the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference.

Even though the Sabres haven’t fully made the jump to being a playoff team just yet, there’s a lot to like about the direction the franchise is headed in, and they should continue improving with such a young core. They score a high clip, and their younger defensemen are establishing themselves in the league and learning to play against some of the NHL’s top forwards, which should inspire confidence in what they’re offering in this matchup.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup tonight, the visiting Sabres are expected to start Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, while the Stars should counter with Jake Oettinger. The Sabres netminder has posted a 12-5-1 record, paired with a .899 save percentage, while Oettinger is listed at 21-7-4, along with a .926 save percentage. The Stars might have the edge in goal tonight, but the Sabres bring a highly touted offensive group to the table that could make life difficult.

The Stars have established themselves as a legitimate contender in the Western Conference, and there’s a lot to like about their group, but the Sabres have been a solid road team and sit with a 12-7-1 record. With Buffalo’s very appetizing +146 price on the moneyline, it’s hard to avoid targeting them here in this matchup to come out on top.

Best Bet: Sabres moneyline (+146)

Both of these teams score at a high clip and sit inside the top ten in goals scored per game, but the difference is that the Stars have proven to be much better defensively and in goal. Still, the Sabres have done a solid job of outscoring their mistakes in those areas, and that could help lead to some offense being prevalent tonight. Over the Sabres past five games, they’ve seen seven or more goals scored in three, while the Stars have seen that transpire in two games. The Sabres haven’t shown an issue scoring even against some of the league’s stingiest defensive teams, so don’t be surprised if there’s a track meet tonight.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-118)

The Sabres have continued to sit with the second-highest-scoring offense in the league and have done a great job of spreading the offense throughout their lineup. One player that’s undoubtedly stood out, though, has been Tage Thompson, who’s tallied 32 goals on the campaign. The Sabres big forward has only scored once over their past five games, but there’s a lot to like about his status entering this contest tonight in Dallas. Thompson is currently listed at +144 to score tonight, and for one of the league’s top goal scorers, there’s value in that price.

Best Prop: Tage Thompson to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+144)