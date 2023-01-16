NHL Best Bets: Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Picks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Two top teams in the Western Conference will face off tonight, with the Dallas Stars paying a visit to the Vegas Golden Knights.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

There’s a lot to like about the prospects of both teams, who’ve established themselves as Western Conference contenders. The Stars and Golden Knights have identical 6-3-1 records over their last ten, entering this matchup, and are among the most consistent teams in the NHL. This will be the first of three meetings this season.

The similarities between these teams are evident. Even with offensive talent on both sides, they still carry more of a defensive mindset and have done an excellent job of limiting the opposition. Goaltending has been a significant factor and should be highlighted in this Monday clash.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Stars are expected to start Jake Oettinger, while the Golden Knights should do the same with Logan Thompson. The Stars netminder has a 19-6-4 record with a .924 save percentage, while Thompson is 18-11-1 with a .913 save percentage. It’s difficult not to be impressed with these goaltender numbers, and each side should be confident in what their starters bring to the table.

There’s not much separating these teams, so we should focus on the value in this spot. Their prices are relatively similar, but the Golden Knights offer a little more cost certainty, so siding with their moneyline odds of -125 is the direction bettors should lean.

Best Bet: Golden Knights moneyline (-125)

The Stars enter this matchup with the fifth-lowest goals allowed total in the NHL, while the Golden Knights aren’t far behind them in 12th. Over the Stars’ last five games, just one has exceeded six goals or more, while the Golden Knights have seen that transpire in two. The total tonight is set at six, with the over sitting at -105 and the under at -115. With how these teams want to operate, it’s unlikely we will be treated to a back-and-forth offensive affair, so siding with the under should have some value.

Best Bet: Under six (-115)

Multiple players in this matchup could warrant being targeted to score tonight. The one that continues to stick out like a sore thumb is Jack Eichel. Eichel is back to the star performer he was before his back injury, compiling 33 points in 31 games. With some injuries up front, Eichel will be relied upon more to score. He has done so at a consistent rate, tallying 15 goals. As a result, targeting his current prop to score tonight at +172 has too much value to ignore.

Best Prop: Jack Eichel to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+172)