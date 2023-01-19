Novak Djokovic Overcomes Injury, Heckler, in Aussie Open Win by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

No. 4 seed Novak Djokovic is off to the third round at the Australian Open, defeating 191st-ranked French qualifier Enzo Couacaud 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-0.

It was a whirlwind evening for Djokovic, who overcame a hamstring injury and a heckler in the stands to keep his dreams of a record-tying 22nd career major title alive.

Despite the victory, the 35-year-old acknowledged after the match he is concerned about the injury moving forward.

â€œI am worried. I mean, I cannot say that I’m not. I have reason to be worried,â€ said Djokovic. â€œThere’s not much more to talk about. There’s two choices: Leave it or keep going. So I’m going to keep going.â€

Djokovic’s heckler, meanwhile, was part of a group of people wearing â€œWhere’s Waldoâ€ outfits. After about an hour and a half, the Serbian native asked chair umpire Fergus Murphy to remove the spectator, which he obliged.

â€œWhat I have a problem with is when somebody’s crossing the line, numerous times … and saying things that were not respectful at all,â€ said Djokovic. â€œI had enough, you know?â€

Up next for Djokovic is a battle against No. 27 Grigor Dimitrov on Friday.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Djokovic as the odds-on-favorite to win the tournament at +125.