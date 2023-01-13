Nuggets C Nikola Jokic Unlikely to Play Friday vs. Clippers by SportsGrid 41 minutes ago

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (wrist) is “unlikely to play” on Friday against the Los Angeles Clippers, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Jokic was listed as questionable for Wednesday night’s beatdown of the Phoenix Suns but powered through for 21 points, 18 rebounds, and nine assists, flirting with a triple-double. He is one of the few superstars that doesn’t take off nights, so this is likely some minor concern surrounding his wrist. We’ll see if he is back on Sunday against the Orlando Magic, but we’re not betting against it. This will only be his fourth missed game of the 2022-23 season.

In 2022-23, Jokic is averaging 24.9 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 9.7 assists in 38 starts. DeAndre Jordan will likely get the start in Jokic’s place.

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers Odds

The Denver Nuggets are 4.5-point underdogs against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night, with the total set at 221.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.