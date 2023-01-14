Oilers' Stuart Skinner may not Return Saturday vs. Golden Knights by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Stuart Skinner may not return to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports.

Stuart Skinner's wife Chloe have not yet given birth. Seems less and less likely Skinner will join Oilers in Las Vegas for 2nd of back to back games.

Either Jack Campbell starts both games or Calvin Pickard gets a start in LV. — Mark Spector???? (@SportsnetSpec) January 13, 2023

Skinner has been away from the team since earlier in the week as his wife is about to give birth. As of Friday evening, the Skinners are still waiting for their child to arrive, so it seems unlikely that the netminder would make it back in time for the Oilers’ game Saturday versus the Vegas Golden Knights.

Jack Campbell started Friday versus the San Jose Sharks, but it’s unknown if the Oilers would roll with him in back-to-back games. Most teams do not like to start the same goaltenders on back-to-back nights, and if this holds true for the Oilers, then Calvin Pickard could make his first start of the season Saturday.