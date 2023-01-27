Pacers G Tyrese Haliburton Ruled OUT for Friday vs. Bucks by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (knee/elbow) has been ruled out of Friday’s matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, per the league’s injury report.

This is a tough blow to Indiana’s lineup, as Haliburton has proven to be the offense’s engine with his playmaking ability. The Pacers hoped to have him back around this time after missing their previous eight games. They will have to wait as he recovers from multiple injuries to his knee and elbow. Expect T.J. McConnell to see more minutes in the rotation against Milwaukee.

In 40 starts, Haliburton has averaged 20.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, and a league-leading 10.2 assists per game. Keep an eye out for the 22-year-old’s status for Sunday night against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers Odds

The Indiana Pacers are 8.5-point underdogs against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, with the total set at 240, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.