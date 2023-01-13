Packers Star QB Aaron Rodgers to 'Take Some Time' Deciding Future by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Could Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers have played his final game in Green Bay? According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, Rodgers will “take some time” as he decides whether to return to the organization next season.

Brian Gutekunst said he had ?really good conversations? with Aaron Rodgers this week on his way into the offseason. He said Rodgers is ?going to take some time? and ?I really respect the process he goes through after the season.? pic.twitter.com/hPZkYRfY7S — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 13, 2023

Asked about Rodgers’s future during his year-end press conference, general manager Brian Gutekunst said:

“He’s going to take some time. We made a big commitment last year. I want everybody back.”

Inking a three-year, $150.8 million extension last March, Rodgers endured his worst statistical season as a pro, throwing for 3,695 yards with 26 touchdowns and a career-high 12 interceptions as he struggled to adjust to life without All-Pro wideout Davante Adams.

Gutekunst was also asked about his confidence in backup QB Jordan Love should Rodgers express a desire to play elsewhere or potentially retire.

“I definitely think he’s ready to play. I think he feels that way. I think he’s chomping at the bit,” said Gutekunst.

Never one to shy away from the headlines, expect Rodgers to be the talk of the NFL’s offseason again.

