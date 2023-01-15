Padres Ink Top International Prospect Ethan Salas by SportsGrid 4 minutes ago

Not many MLB franchises can hit it out of the park in January, but that’s exactly what the San Diego Padres accomplished with their most recent signing.

The team announced they had inked top-ranked international prospect Ethan Salas via their official Twitter account.

Welcome to San Diego, Ethan! pic.twitter.com/HdZafmPHTI — San Diego Padres (@Padres) January 15, 2023

Salas is a 16-year-old Venezuelan catcher and younger brother of Miami Marlins prospect Jose Salas. The younger Salas is said to be one of the best international prospects in recent memory and has a complete five-tool outlook. The deal is reportedly worth $5.6 million.

The Padres have been aggressively rebuilding their roster over the past few seasons, bringing in several pre-eminent players via trade and free agency. Although Salas is several years away from a big league debut, he assures the team will remain relevant for years to come.

