Panthers' Spencer Knight Activated off Injured Reserve by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Spencer Knight was activated off of injured reserve by the Florida Panthers on Friday, the Panthers’ official website reports.

We have loaned Spencer Knight to @CheckersHockey and have recalled Mack Guzda from Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/tQRRm16FJ2 — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) January 20, 2023

Knight was on the IR with an undisclosed injury. After activating Knight, the Panthers then sent him to the AHL. The reason for this is likely to get him a couple of games worth of action before bringing him back up to the big club.

The problem for the Panthers is that starting goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky was forced to leave the game Thursday due to an injury. If Bobrovsky cannot play or has to go on IR himself, the Panthers will likely have to start Alex Lyon between the pipes and maybe even recall Knight sooner than they would like to.