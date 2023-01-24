Patriots Hire Bill O'Brien as OC by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots are set to welcome back an old friend.

According to ESPN.com, the Patriots have hired Bill O’Brien to serve as the team’s offensive coordinator.

O’Brien returns to the Patriots after spending the past two seasons as OC at the University of Alabama under head coach Nick Saban.

O’Brien began his NFL coaching career with New England as an assistant in 2007 before working his way up to OC – a title he held during the 2011 season.

Following a two-year stint as head coach at Penn State (2012-13), the 53-year-old was hired as head coach of the Houston Texans, where he compiled a 52-48 record, including four AFC South Division titles across seven seasons.

In New England, O’Brien will be tasked with turning around one of the league’s worst offenses, the Pats finishing the 2022 campaign 26th in yards per game (314.6) and 16th in points per game (21.4).

