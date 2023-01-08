Pistons' Jalen Duren a Game-Time Decision vs. 76ers by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Detroit Pistons may have to get past an Eastern Conference powerhouse without their starting center. Ky Carlin reports that Jalen Duren is a game-time decision against the Philadelphia 76ers due to an ankle injury.

Pistons coach Dwane Casey says that Jalen Duren will be a game time decision. That could be a factor considering no Joel Embiid today to battle on the glass. #Sixers — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) January 8, 2023

Duren is flourishing early in his NBA career. The rookie center has moved into the starting lineup and is averaging 7.7 points and 8.5 rebounds through his first 39 games. Duren has amplified his production more recently, putting up 11.3 points and 10.3 rebounds over his past three.

Marvin Bagley III remains out of the lineup with a hand fracture, meaning Nerlens Noel could be forced into action. Noel has been used sparingly this season, with 1.5 points and 2.4 rebounds in eight games.

After winning seven games through their first 35 outings, the Pistons are going for their fourth win over their past seven games. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Pistons priced as +5.5 home underdogs against the Sixers, with the total set at 229.5.