Ravens Backup QB Tyler Huntley Named to Pro Bowl by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

If the NFL wants to re-establish any credibility regarding the Pro Bowl, it appears it has a long way to go.

According to ProFootballTalk, Baltimore Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley has been named to the AFC’s roster as a replacement for Buffalo Bills star QB Josh Allen, who cannot participate due to an elbow injury.

A fourth alternate, Huntley’s addition is truly unprecedented. Filling in for injured starter Lamar Jackson, the 24-year-old started just four games, throwing two touchdowns and three interceptions while posting a rating of 77.2. Huntley’s two TD passes are the fewest of any QB named to the Pro Bowl since the Philadelphia Eagles’ Mike Boryla tossed six in 1975. He’s also the first QB since Vince Young in 2006 to earn a Pro Bowl nod despite throwing more interceptions than touchdowns.

In addition to Huntley, Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr and Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence were also added to the Pro Bowl roster on Tuesday as injury replacements.

You can find the latest NFL odds and betting lines over on FanDuel Sportsbook.