Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins Critical of Team's Play-Calling in Playoff Loss by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Baltimore Ravens were eliminated from the postseason Sunday night following a devastating 24-17 defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals. Tied 17-17 with 12 minutes left in the fourth quarter, with Baltimore facing a third and goal from the one, Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley fumbled the ball as he attempted to go over the top. The ball was picked up by Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard, who took it 98 yards for what proved to be the game-winning score.

The call to run Huntley has come under fire, including from Baltimore running back J.K. Dobbins, who expressed his frustration following the game.

“He [Huntley] should have never been in that situation,” said Dobbins. “I don’t get a single carry. I didn’t get a single carry. He should never have been in that situation. I believe I would have put it in the end zone, again.”

Dobbins ran well all evening, tallying 62 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries (4.8 AVG). The 24-year-old’s rushing score came on a powerful two-yard plunge in the second quarter.

“I’m a guy who feels like I should be on the field all the time,” said Dobbins. “It’s the playoffs. Why am I not out there? I should be the guy. I’m tired of holding that back.”

In the meantime, Ravens’ fans are left wondering what could have been had Dobbins’ number been called.

