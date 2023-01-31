Record-Setting Money Bet On Sports In Three States During 2022 New York took in $16.3 billion in bets in 2022 by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago

With sports betting now permitted at three in-person locations in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, one report from The Action Network’s Darren Rovell on Tuesday morning might offer a glimpse of what’s to come.

Rovell revealed that at least three states set records in 2022 for the amount of money wagered on sports. New York took in a nation-leading $16.2 billion while New Jersey ($10.9 billion) and Nevada ($8.7 billion) came in second and third, respectively. All three amounts are records, per Rovell.

New York, New Jersey and Nevada finish 1, 2, 3 in states that took in the most bets on sports in 2022:



New York — $16.2 Billion



New Jersey — $10.9 Billion



Nevada — $8.7 Billion



These are all records. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 31, 2023

That’s not to say that’s what each state was awarded in revenue, of course. But it nevertheless portrays the interest in sports betting and financial influx it is expected to create. For reference, lawmakers said when they passed the bill that it would generate an estimated $60 million in annual tax revenue.

Three in-person locations throughout the state — MGM Springfield in Springfield, Encore Boston in Everett and Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville — opened their betting windows Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET. Mobile betting is not yet available in Mass., though many hope it will become live sometime in early March before the start of the NCAA Tournament.

For all the latest sports betting news and analysis, be sure to bookmark NESNBets.com and follow NESNBets on Twitter. New bettors also can learn more about how to make smart, responsible wagers with NESNBets’ Betting 101 page.