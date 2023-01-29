Report: Broncos Down to Three Head Coaching Candidates by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Even with the offseason quickly approaching, the Denver Broncos aren’t rushing their head coaching search. The team has been without a skipper since firing Nathaniel Hackett on December 26. Rather than drawing from the current pool of candidates, the Broncos are content to wait and get the best person available.

Specifically, the team has zeroed in on three coordinators, two of which are vying for a Super Bowl title.

According to Benjamin Allbright, Denver is looking at the Cincinnati Bengals’ offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive coordinator Jon Gannon, and New York Giants’ offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

I believe they tried to do that this week, and I believe that they think that the harbaugh situation is probably done.



I believe the Broncos new list and search is focused on Eagles DC Jon Gannon, Giants OC Mike Kafka and Bengals OC Brian Callahan https://t.co/oM72bPCGtx — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) January 29, 2023

All three possibilities come with impressive resumes. Callahan has led the Bengals to back-to-back AFC Championships, unlocking Joe Burrow’s full potential under center.

Likewise, Kafka reinvigorated a stagnant Giants’ attack, leading the team to its first postseason berth since 2016.

Lastly, there’s no disputing Gannong’s credentials as he built the NFL’s top-ranked defense and helped the team to the best record in the NFL.

As such, the Broncos will likely have to reserve their decision pending the postseason conclusion.

For now, FanDuel Sportsbook has a comprehensive offering of NFL wagering options.