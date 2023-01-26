Rockets G Eric Gordon Ruled OUT for Thursday vs. Cavaliers by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (knee) has been ruled out of Thursday night’s matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, per the league’s injury report.

Gordon will see some rest in the second game of the team’s current back-to-back. The 34-year-old will likely spend another year as a hot name leading up to the NBA trade deadline, and we’ll see if the Rockets finally pull the trigger. With such a young team, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them offload Gordon to a potential buyer next month.

Gordon has averaged 12.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game in 42 starts this season. With him unable to go, rookie Tari Eason should see some extra minutes in Gordon’s starting spot. We should see Gordon return to the lineup on Saturday night against the Detroit Pistons.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Houston Rockets Odds

The Houston Rockets are currently nine-point underdogs against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday with the total set at 219.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.