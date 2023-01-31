Sacramento Kings Futures Odds: Sactown Poised to End Playoff Drought by SportsGrid 40 minutes ago

One of the NBA’s biggest surprises this season has been the play of the Sacramento Kings. Currently sitting atop the Pacific Division, the Kings (27-21) have not reached the NBA playoffs since the 2005-06 campaign â€“ the longest playoff drought in NBA history.

Sacramento has become a tough out, and now, past the midway point of the season, the playoffs and the opportunity to upset the balance of power in the West are within reach.

In his first year with Sacramento, bench boss Mike Brown has the Kings playing inspired basketball, leading the NBA in points per game (119.5) and the only team in the Western Conference boasting a winning record (12-10) on the road. It’s a dramatic reversal for a unit that went 14-27 away from home last season and won just 30 games overall.

The Kings’ high-powered offense is led by point guard De’Aaron Fox, who is enjoying a career season, averaging 24.1 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game. Domantas Sabonis, acquired from the Indiana Pacers before last year’s trade deadline, has been a double-double machine, leading the NBA with 38 – averaging 18.5 PPG and a league-leading 12.4 RPG.

Former Atlanta Hawk Kevin Huerter has been a welcome addition, posting a career-high 15.3 PPG across 30.9 minutes per game. First-round selection (fourth overall) Keegan Murray is also making his presence felt, the 22-year-old forward averaging 12.3 PPG and 4.4 boards while playing just shy of 30 minutes per contest.

Sacramento Kings +210

Golden State Warriors +220

Phoenix Suns +330

LA Clippers +370

LA Lakers +1500

The Kings hold a slim two-game lead over the Los Angeles Clippers (28-25), with just six games separating Sacramento from the last-place Los Angeles Lakers (23-28). Favored to capture the division, the futures market is telling us the Kings aren’t going away any time soon.

Denver Nuggets +350

Golden State Warriors +360

Memphis Grizzlies +420

LA Clippers +550

Phoenix Suns +800

New Orleans Pelicans +850

Dallas Mavericks +1400

LA Lakers +2800

Sacramento Kings +3600

Though favored to win the Pacific Division, the futures market gives the Kings little hope of success in the playoffs. Surprisingly, all teams in the Pacific Division are given a significantly greater chance of winning the conference despite looking up at Sacramento at present in the division.

Sacramento’s lack of postseason experience appears to be weighing heavily on their playoff prospects.

Boston Celtics +390

Brooklyn Nets +600

Milwaukee Bucks +600

Denver Nuggets +750

Golden State Warriors +850

Memphis Grizzlies +1000

Sacramento Kings +8000 (16th)

Not surprisingly, the Kings are a long shot to capture the NBA title, but the future appears bright for a team that has decidedly turned the corner.

Feb. 1 @ San Antonio Spurs

Feb. 3 @ Indiana Pacers

Feb. 5 @ New Orleans Pelicans

The Kings opened a six-game road trip with a win in Minnesota on Monday night, their most extended trek of the season. Expectations are riding high â€“ the trip includes a stop in San Antonio to face the Spurs, who sit in second-last place in the conference, and concludes with two against the cellar-dwelling Houston Rockets.