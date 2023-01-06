Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett Questionable for Sunday vs. Rams by SportsGrid 12 minutes ago

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (shin) has been listed as questionable for Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, per ESPN’s Brady Henderson.

The Seahawks list WR Tyler Lockett and four others as questionable for their must-win finale vs. the Rams — S Ryan Neal, LG Damien Lewis, RG Phil Haynes, DE Quinton Jefferson.



RB Travis Homer is doubtful.



Pete Carroll said Wednesday that Lockett (shin) is determined to play. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) January 6, 2023

This news broke before head coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Friday that he expects Lockett to play on Sunday. It’s remarkable how he will be partaking in his second straight game since missing just one outing after receiving surgery on a broken finger. It’s a massive addition to a passing game that will need to be at full power in a must-win spot against the lowly Rams as part of their path to clinching a playoff position. He’ll be worthy of a start in any remaining fantasy leagues as a solid WR2 on most rosters.

In 2022, Lockett has 80 receptions on 110 targets for 979 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 starts.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks Odds

The Seattle Seahawks are a six-point favorite against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, with the total set at 41.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.