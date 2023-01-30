Super Bowl Odds: Eagles-Chiefs Point Spread Opens Less Than Field Goal The line has already seen plenty of movement by Mike Cole 2 hours ago

The Super Bowl LVII matchup is set, and it’s hard to argue we won’t see the NFL’s two best teams do battle in the desert in two weeks.

The Philadelphia Eagles cruised to a win in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field, while the Kansas City Chiefs pulled out a late win to capture the AFC crown at Arrowhead Stadium. It gives us a must-see matchup featuring two of the NFL’s best quarterbacks with a whole bunch of juicy storylines.

As always, bettors will attack the season’s final game from all possible angles. Those robust betting markets will further develop as the game nears, but the betting line and total materialized mere moments after Harrison Butker’s 45-yard kick sailed through the uprights in Kansas City.

Here’s the consensus betting line and total as of early Monday morning.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 49.5

We already have seen, via Wager Talk’s live odds tracker, action dictate plenty of change in the opening odds. For example, the South Point opened the game with Kansas City as a slight 1-point favorite. Literally within a matter of minutes, that line was bet down to a pick ’em and within 20 minutes of that move, it swung all the way to Eagles -2. While the consensus line across a handful of sportsbooks has Philly as a 2-point favorite, the Birds are up to -2.5 at South Point, a swing of more than a field goal since opening.

Similarly, Caesars opened the game as a pick Sunday night, and that line moved to Philly as 2-point favorites within 20 minutes.

Regardless of the action over the next two weeks, it appears this Super Bowl will close as a tight spread. That’s actually a deviation from the norm, as we haven’t seen a lot of Super Bowl point spreads close at less than a field goal over the last 10 years.

2020: San Francisco vs. (-1.5) Kansas City

2019: Los Angeles vs. (-2.5) New England

2015: New England vs. (-1) Seattle

2014: Seattle vs. (-2) Denver

2012: New York vs. (-2.5) New England

(Betting history data per Odds Shark.)

It’s even rarer if you go beyond that Giants-Patriots Super Bowl. The point spread closed below a field goal just three times in the first 45 years of the big game.