SuperContest NFL Picks: Week 18 Ideal For Jaguars, Seahawks 'Chicken Dinner' is NESN's entry in the contest by Sam Panayotovich and Mike Cole 3 hours ago

Team NESN is taking part in the historic Las Vegas Westgate SuperContest this season.

Betting analyst Sam Panayotovich and digital content editor Mike Cole are teaming up to pick five weekly NFL games against the point spread. Each winning selection receives one point and ties earn a half-point. The guys went 3-2 last week and are currently tied for 151st place out of 1,597 entries.

Week 18 #SuperContest and #SuperContestGold lines ?



Be sure to get your picks in by 11:59 pm this Saturday (1/7). Mobile Picks must be in by 9 pm Saturday (1/7). pic.twitter.com/zbmnJu4klY — SuperBook Nevada (@SuperBookNV) January 5, 2023

Here are Sam’s and Mike’s picks for Week 18 of the SuperContest:

Jacksonville Jaguars -6 vs. Tennessee Titans

SP: Jacksonville’s power rating has ascended immensely over the last six weeks. The Jags beat Baltimore (with Lamar Jackson) and Dallas at home and Tennessee and New York on the road. Meanwhile, Tennessee is down to QB3, so Mike Caldwell’s defense should load the box against Derrick Henry. Give me the Jaguars by a couple touchdowns.

Pittsburgh Steelers -2.5 vs. Cleveland Browns

MC: The Steelers are still alive with a very realistic clinching scenario. They need to beat Cleveland and have the Patriots and Dolphins both lose (to the Bills and Jets, respectively). But nothing happens without beating the Browns. Cleveland doesn’t have anything to play for, so we’re confident the Steelers’ urgency gets them the win, and it should be enough to cover the short number, too.

Seattle Seahawks -6.5 vs. Los Angeles Rams

SP: I don’t love this number, but dig the situation. Seattle hosts Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon and obviously, it needs a win to stay alive for the playoffs. And with Green Bay and Detroit flexed to Sunday night, there won’t be any scoreboard watching. No distractions. I’ll bet on the Seahawks “D” having its way against Baker Mayfield and a mangled offensive line.

Washington Commanders +7.5 vs. Dallas Cowboys

MC: A lot has to happen for the Cowboys to improve their standing in the NFC, and given some of the injuries (especially on the defensive side of the ball), it might make the most sense for them to lean into the rest. The Commanders obviously have nothing to play for in the standings, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see an inspired effort for Ron Rivera, who should be on the hot seat, and maybe getting Sam Howell in there gives them a bit of a spark, too.

Indianapolis Colts -2.5 vs. Houston Texans

SP: I can hardly wait for Davis Mills against Sam Ehlinger. There’s a very strong possibility the Texans mail it in with the No. 1 overall pick oh so close. It’s also pretty ironic that a day after Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud dominated on New Year’s Eve, Houston lost by four touchdowns. Finish the job, Houston.

SUPERCONTEST RECORD: (48-37-2, 49 points)

Thank you to Winners Circle Proxy Service for helping us submit our plays all season long.