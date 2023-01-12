Texans to Interview Lions OC Ben Johnson on Thursday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

After firing former head coach Lovie Smith on Monday, the Houston Texans are wasting no time looking for his replacement. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Texans will interview current Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson for their vacant head coaching position on Thursday.

#Lions OC Ben Johnson is interviewing for the #Texans head coaching job today, per source.



The #Colts (Friday) and #Panthers (next week) are up next for Johnson, one of the hottest candidates in this cycle. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 12, 2023

Johnson also has interviews with the Indianapolis Colts on Friday and the Carolina Panthers next week. Promoted to offensive coordinator before the 2022 campaign, the 36-year-old guided an explosive Lions offense, which finished the regular season fifth in points per game (26.6) and fourth in yards per game (380.0).

Johnson joined Detroit’s coaching staff in 2019 following a six-year stint with the Miami Dolphins, where he last served as the team’s wide receivers coach.

The Texans have also requested permission to speak with Los Angeles Rams assistant head coach/tight ends coach Thomas Brown. Brown, 36, was initially hired by the Rams in 2020 and interviewed for the Minnesota Vikings’ offensive coordinator position last offseason.

With Houston reportedly wanting a young head coach to lead its ongoing rebuild, Johnson and Brown are viable candidates.

You can find the latest NFL odds and betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook.