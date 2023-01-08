The Spread Sharp Report: Betting Public Loves Motivated Bills Vs. Patriots Buffalo currently is an 8-point home favorite by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago

Bills coach Sean McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen both expressed Thursday how they believed, especially after receiving some good news on hospitalized teammate Damar Hamlin, the team would be ready to play a Week 18 game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium.

The betting public clearly believes the same, and it’s led to many bettors to back the motivated Bills entering Sunday’s regular-season finale.

PointsBet Sportsbook revealed Sunday morning that 96% of the moneyline handle and 94% of the moneyline bets are on the Bills to win straight up. DraftKings Sportsbook also received 89% of moneyline bets and 85% of the moneyline handle on Buffalo.

The Bills, who opened as a 7.5-point favorite, currently are an 8-point favorite, per consensus data on NESNBets.com live odds page.

BetMGM shared Sunday 80% of the spread handle and 77% of spread bets are on the Bills to cover while 64% of spread bets are on the Bills at PointsBet, too.

The AFC East champions, as you might have heard, have plenty to play for in week 18.

Not only does a Buffalo victory have long-term implications on the potential host site of the AFC Championship Game, but the Bills also return to the field for the first time since Hamlin’s injury last Monday. Hamlin, who remains hospitalized in Cincinnati, suffered from cardiac arrest on the field at Paycor Stadium. He needed to have his heartbeat restored on the field and immediately was listed in critical condition. Hamlin since has made remarkable progress in his recovery.

Now in Week 18, the Bills and the rest of the NFL are paying tribute to Hamlin. But perhaps the best way Buffalo can honor Hamlin is with a Week 18 win, which isn’t great news for a Patriots team that needs a win in order to secure a playoff spot.