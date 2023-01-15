Titans Request Interview with Chiefs' Eric Bieniemy, Matt Nagy by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Mike Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans are rebuilding their coaching staff after one of the most spectacular collapses in recent memory. Former Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was fired earlier in the week, creating a vacancy the AFC South also-rans are looking to fill.

Vrabel has focused on the Kansas City Chiefs coaching staff to fill the void, requesting interviews with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and senior assistant/quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy.

The Tennessee Titans have requested permission to interview Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and senior assistant/QBs coach Matt Nagy for their open OC job, per sources. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 15, 2023

The Titans were poised to make their fourth-straight playoff appearance before imploding in the latter half of the season. Tennessee dropped its final seven games, falling out of the division lead and playoff contention.

The “spin-a-rooni” notwithstanding, Kansas City was again one of the most prolific offenses in the league. The Chiefs ended the campaign with the top-ranked total and scoring offense. They were lightyears ahead of the Titans, who recorded the fifth-fewest points and third-fewest yards.

Kansas City is on a bye this week, awaiting the results of the wild card round. That could afford Bienemy and Nagy enough time to conduct their interviews if they are willing to jump ship from one of the league’s best franchises.

The opening round of the NFL playoffs continues on Sunday. Head to FanDuel Sportsbook for a list of game lines, props, and futures.