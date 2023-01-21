Tristan Jarry Returned for the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Tristan Jarry was activated off of injured reserve by the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Tristan Jarry leads the Penguins on the ice for warmups. So he's your starter tonight. — Matt Vensel (@mattvensel) January 20, 2023

Well, he was not only activated but also victorious as the Penguins defeated the Ottawa Senators. Jarry had been on the IR due to a lower-body injury that cost him seven games. While the Penguins will welcome back their starting goaltender, Jarry hasn’t been quite the same this season as last year. While his save percentage is virtually identical (.918 this season, .919 last year), his goals-against average is 2.75, whereas last year it was 2.42.

The Penguins are currently holding down the final wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference. They have had a very streaky season and will need Jarry to be solid in net if they want to have any chance at representing the conference for the Stanley Cup.