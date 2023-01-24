What Are the Boston Celtics NBA Championship Odds? by SportsGrid 43 minutes ago

The Boston Celtics have lived at the top of the NBA for consecutive years, and led by the young duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the C’s look to redeem themselves following their disappointing end to their 2022 season in the NBA Finals.

Brad Stevens and the Celtics used the offseason to bolster their roster. Boston is a dangerous team, and they look to prove that as the season progresses and the stakes are raised.

Through 47 games, the Celtics have the best record in the East and the entire NBA. The reigning Eastern Conference champs have dealt with injuries throughout the season yet remain atop the league.

Malcolm Brogdon may have been the most significant addition by any team this offseason. The Sixth Man of the Year candidate has provided the C’s with much-needed leadership and scoring off the bench, averaging 14.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists. He’s +240 to win the award.

The consistent play surrounding the Jays has been a significant storyline this season. With greater support, it makes the duo’s job easier. Help off the bench was lacking last season. As the team gels with a great mix of seasoned vets and young contributors, they are a force to be reckoned with. Barring injuries, Boston will arguably be the team to beat come April.

Boston Celtics -900

Philadelphia 76ers +1200

Brooklyn Nets +1300

New York Knicks +11000

Toronto Raptors +50000

The Celtics are the favorites to win the Atlantic Division, but anything can happen as the season winds down. The Atlantic is arguably the best division in the league. With three heavy hitters between Boston, Brooklyn, and Philadelphia, this division is by no means a pushover.

Amid trade rumors, the Nets were the talk of the offseason, and their future looked bleak. However, with Kevin Durant still in Brooklyn, the Nets have gotten their act together and are in fourth place in the East. KD is battling an injury right now, but when he returns, a healthy Brooklyn team could be a problem for the rest of the Eastern Conference.

The Sixers are in the same boat. Although Philadelphia has been battling injuries on and off throughout the season, the Sixers have remained near the top of the conference and currently sit in second place in the East. With Joel Embiid and James Harden, it will be hard to count the 76ers out, especially with the excellent supporting cast surrounding the duo.

The New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors are on a completely different wavelength. Both teams are stuck between a rebuild and contention. The Raptors are rumored to be a selling team as the trade deadline approaches, and the Knicks are in the seventh spot and looking at a play-in game.

With that being said, Boston likely controls its destiny. If the team continues to dominate as they have, the Atlantic Division should be theirs for the taking.

Boston Celtics +180

Milwaukee Bucks +280

Brooklyn Nets +440

Philadelphia 76ers +750

Over the past six seasons, the Boston Celtics have reached the Eastern Conference Finals four times. The duo of Tatum and Brown is as seasoned as any in the postseason. Both have played playoff basketball every season since entering the league.

In addition, the C’s are also being guided by a rising coach in Joe Mazzulla. The interim head coach has done an outstanding job leading the Celtics this season and will likely have the â€œinterimâ€ label removed soon. Boston will seek redemption this time, with their sights set on the Larry O’Brien trophy.

The Celtics would have home-court advantage throughout the playoffs if the season ended today. The standings are far from decided, but the playoff picture looks favorable for Boston if they can continue their play.

Boston Celtics +390 (Highest Odds)

The Celtics are the favorites to win the NBA championship at the moment. The last time the C’s brought the trophy back to Beantown was in 2008. The road to the championship is far from being paved, but it’s safe to say that a title is long overdue in Massachusetts.

With +390 odds to win the NBA Championship, there is good value in trusting this Celtics team to get the job done.

January 23 @ Orlando Magic

January 24 @ Miami Heat

January 26 vs. New York Knicks

January 28 vs. Los Angeles Lakers

The C’s will start the week with a two-game road trip to Florida to face the Orlando Magic and the Miami Heat. Following the road trip, the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers will visit TD Garden to start Boston’s four-game homestand.

These games won’t be a cakewalk, but Boston will have the chance to add to their current nine-game winning streak.