2023 NBA For Dummies: Clearing the All-Star Break Cobwebs by SportsGrid 48 minutes ago

You haven’t been locked into the NBA. It’s OK. Football is king. Everyone knows it. But we’ve gone a weekend without the NFL, and the XFL doesn’t do it for you. I’m with you. So, what to watch? More importantly, what to bet on? I love March Madness as much as the next guy, and its time will come, but the answer to both questions is the NBA.

So, let’s catch you up.

The Boston Celtics (42-17) have the best record in the Association, with Giannis Antetonkounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (41-17) nipping at their heels. They are the top two favorites to win the NBA Championship, followed by last season’s No. 1 seed in the West, the Phoenix Suns (32-28).

You’re probably aware that the Suns have added Kevin Durant, that Kyrie Irving has teamed up with Luka Doncic on the Dallas Mavericks, and the Brooklyn Nets are no longer a contender to win the Eastern Conference.

Let’s look at some of the more unexpected revelations from the 2022-23 regular season as the league is set to return to the hardwood tonight, coming out of the All-Star Break. Rumor has it they played an All-Star Game, but I can’t confirm or deny it.

If you haven’t been following closely, you might be astounded to learn the perpetually lowly Sacramento Kings (32-25) find themselves surprisingly (shockingly?) in third place in the Western Conference, atop the Pacific Division. Yes, the same Kings franchise that hasn’t made the playoffs or had a winning campaign in the past 16 seasons.

Their 32 wins at the break are the organization’s most since 2018-19 (39-43). Sacramento is one victory away from matching its second-highest win total since the 2007-08 campaign. Reaching 40 wins for the first time since 2005-06 is nearly a lock, requiring an 8-17 record the rest of the way.

But are they a sure bet to make the playoffs? Not so fast.

Third place in the West, first in the Pacific Division, sounds secure but is far from it. Their lead over the Los Angeles Clippers is a single slim game, and the Phoenix Suns are within 1.5 games. The Kings’ odds to win the Pacific (+480) are the third-shortest behind Phoenix (-150) and LA (+290).

The market is more bullish on Sacramento snapping their postseason streak, as the Kings are -320 to make the Western Conference Playoffs, but the path could go through the play-in format (+125). Only four games (seven teams!) separate the third-seeded Kings from the tenth-place Oklahoma City Thunder.

What else was unforeseen?

Well, the tenth-place Thunder, especially while getting no contribution from the No. 2 overall pick. With a 28-29 record, OKC has a chance to match their win total from the past seasons combined (46 wins) if they keep up their current pace of 17-11 in their past 28 games.

They have a chance at the play-in tournament (+195), with the postseason a long shot (+520). Similarly, the 11th-place Utah Jazz (29-31) are +150 to qualify for the play-in tournament and +490 to make it through to the playoffs.

But considering they were expected to be in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes after trading off Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, it’s astonishing the Jazz are even in the conversation. When Danny Ainge calls, answer at your own risk.

The top-seeded Denver Nuggets (41-18) are having their best season since the George Karl era and are headed towards their second 50-win campaign in the past decade. Their success wasn’t totally unexpected, but a potential opponent in the one-vs-eight first-round series would be.

For the second-straight year, the Nuggets could be tasked with knocking off the Golden State Warriors (29-29), who are fighting for their postseason lives after the defending champs entered the season among the favorites to win the NBA Championship.

In ninth place in the West, the Warriors are within 2.5 games of both fourth and 13th in the conference. Can they hold the fort until Stephen Curry makes his return from injury? The oddsmakers seem to think so, as Golden State is priced at -325 to make the playoffs and -125 to quality for the play-in tournament.

Any surprise teams in the East?

How many of you had my New York Knicks (33-27) as a playoff team? Outside of the Orlando Magic (24-25), who have already exceeded their 22 wins in 2021-22, no team in the East is closer to surpassing last season’s win total (37) than the sixth-place ‘Bockers.

They may be only half a game ahead of the Miami Heat (32-27) but are catching up on the rebuilding Nets (34-24). This isn’t a homer take, far from it, as New York is -400 to make the Eastern Conference Playoffs (-160 to go through the play-in tournament).

Maybe even more bewildering than the Knicks putting together their second postseason run in a decade and just their fifth winning season since 2001, is smart management has been the driving force. In particular, an excellent free agent signing in Jalen Brunson, who is averaging a career-high 23.9 points per game.