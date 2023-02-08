Aaron Rodgers Odds: Patriots Fans Might Have Mixed Feelings On Favorite The Packers QB has yet to decide on his future by Jason Ounpraseuth 42 minutes ago

Aaron Rodgers potentially could be on the move this offseason, and if he does get moved out of Green Bay, it’s likely to the AFC.

The Packers quarterback first will go on his “darkness retreat” that he announced Tuesday to decide whether he actually will play or not. The 39-year-old has claimed Tom Brady’s retirement will not have any influence on his decision to play next season or not, but his $60 million in guaranteed money in 2023 could play a factor.

Green Bay reportedly prefers to trade Rodgers, and the New York Jets reportedly will go “all out” to acquire the future Hall of Fame quarterback. Current players have even gone on an unofficial recruiting campaign.

The Jets have been favorited to acquire the top quarterbacks in the potential trade market, including Rodgers, but DraftKings Sportsbook has named a new favorite to acquire the All-Pro QB.

The Las Vegas Raiders are -390 favorites to be the next team Rodgers plays for in the 2023 season. The Packers follow next with +300 odds, and the Jets round out the top three with +600.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have more long-shot odds at +1500, and the New England Patriots, Washington Commanders, Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers, who Rodgers has shut down, are tied with +2000 odds.

Las Vegas plan on parting away with Derek Carr — the New Orleans Saints have emerged as a potential suitor — and Davante Adams has done his part in setting up a reunion. New England fans might not be thrilled to see Josh McDaniels thrive with a new No. 12 under center, but that might be a better prospect than seeing New York get a significant quarterback upgrade.

The Raiders also want to rebound from a disappointing season so acquiring Rodgers would create more potential playoff competition for the Patriots.

Trade plans would be halted immediately if Rodgers decides to call it a career, but if the Raiders acquire enough draft capital in a potential Carr trade, that could be enough to entice Green Bay to trade away its franchise icon.