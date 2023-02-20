AFC Teams Drawing Early Interest to Capture 2023 Super Bowl by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The AFC has continued to be a dominant threat to win the Super Bowl and the early read on the market for 2023 is that notion has held true.

After the Kansas City Chiefs captured their second Lombardi trophy in four years, they appear destined for great things again in 2023.

BetMGM NFL Insights: Super Bowl

Highest Ticket%

Bengals 11.5%

11.5% Chiefs 11.3%

11.3% Bills 10.7%

Highest Handle%

Chiefs 14.8%

14.8% Bills 14.1%

14.1% Bengals 11.3%

As long as Patrick Mahomes is at quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, it’s remained evident that the team will be in the running for a Super Bowl on a yearly basis. He’s proven to be a generational talent at the position,n and he has the ability to win a football game every time he steps on the field. Betting against Mahomes has proven to be an issue, one of the main reasons they’re already drawing interest to go back-to-back. The Chiefs are the current odds-on favorite at +600, and they’ve drawn in the second-highest handle percentage at 11.3%, followed by the highest handle percentage at 14.8%. This highlights that the Chiefs are already seeing some sizable bets heading into the offseason.

Another AFC team that’s drawn interest early on is the Cincinnati Bengals. Joe Burrow’s squad will be looking to make their second appearance in the Super Bowl over a three-year span after falling short in the 2022 AFC Championship Game to Mahomes and company. The Bengals boast the second-shortest odds to win Super Bowl LVIII at +850. Cincinnati has drawn in the highest ticket percentage at 11.5% for the third-highest handle percentage at 11.3%.

Along with the Chiefs and Bengals, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (+900) remain a serious threat to hoist a Lombardi. The Bills have fallen short in the postseason of late but have already generated the third-highest ticket percentage at 10.7%, along with the second-highest handle percentage at 14.1%, signifying some bigger bets on Buffalo.

As a result of the current interest in these three AFC teams, all of the Bills, Bengals, and Chiefs are considered the book’s biggest liabilities.