Angels Star Shohei Ohtani Has Yet to Discuss Long-Term Future by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Is 2023 Shohei Ohtani’s final season in a Los Angeles Angels uniform? Per Angels beat writer Jeff Fletcher, Ohtani has not had any “deep” conversations regarding his long-term future with the organization.

Shohei Ohtani said he has not had any ?deep? conversations with the #Angels about his future. He said he?s not focused on the future right now. — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) February 16, 2023

The 28-year-old is scheduled to become a free agent at the end of this season and could receive the first $500 million contract in MLB history. While Ohtani is committed to the Angels in 2023, he has largely avoided questions about signing a potential extension.

Since arriving in the Majors in 2018, Ohtani’s two-way brilliance has made him arguably the most valuable player in baseball. As a hitter, the Japan native holds a lifetime .267 average with 127 home runs and 342 RBI in 566 games. He has been equally impactful on the mound, posting a 28-14 record with a 2.96 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, and a 441:118 strikeout-to-walk-ratio across 63 career starts.

Ohtani’s stellar play earned him 2021 AL MVP Honors and a runner-up finish in 2022. He is again the favorite to capture the award this season with +220 odds per FanDuel Sportsbook.

Fresh off missing the postseason for an eighth straight year, the Angels’ ability to compete will likely profoundly impact Ohtani’s future plans.