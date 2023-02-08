Are the Miami Heat Still an Eastern Conference Threat? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Miami Heat are a contender in the Eastern Conference, but has their luck run out as one of the NBA’s top teams?

There’s a strong nucleus in Miami and some excellent pieces that make them dangerous to fade. Some teams are better suited for postseason basketball, and Miami falls into that group.

Below, we’ll look into the Miami Heats’ odds to win the Eastern Conference on the FanDuel Sportsbook and determine whether or not there’s value in their price.

It wasn’t a picture-perfect start for the Miami Heat, but they’ve found their footing with a 29-25 record, good for the No. 6 in the East. Jimmy Butler is the type of player that can drag his teammates to an NBA Final. Luckily for him, he has a solid supporting cast. The Heat are usually an active team around the trade deadline, and there’s reason to believe they could make some moves before February 9.

Alongside Butler, Bam Adebayo is a legitimate frontcourt star, continuing as one of the game’s premier big men. Adebayo is averaging 21.5 points and ten rebounds per game. The Heat also has some shooters that can be difference makers, with Tyler Herro and Max Strus. It would be silly to discount the Heat as a legitimate threat in the East. However, two of the NBA’s biggest contenders reside in the Eastern Conference. Boston and Milwaukee are legitimate NBA Title threats, so the Heat will have to go through a gauntlet to make the NBA Finals.

It won’t be easy for Butler and company to get through the Eastern Conference bracket. Still, the Heat are likely undervalued at +1600 to win the East.