Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/13

Date: 02/13/2023 Time: 07:00 PM Venue: Spectrum Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Atlanta Hawks Open -5 -110 O 239.5 -110 -220 Current -5.5 -110 240 -110 -220 Charlotte Hornets Open +5 -110 U 239.5 -110 +184 Current +5.5 -110 240 -110 +184

Atlanta Hawks Projected Lineups: 1. PG Trae Young 26.9 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 10.2 Assists 2. SG Dejounte Murray 21.0 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists 3. C Clint Capela 12.0 Points, 11.5 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists 4. PF John Collins 13.3 Points, 7.2 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists 5. SF DeAndre Hunter 15.7 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists 6. SG Bogdan Bogdanovic 14.9 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists Charlotte Hornets 1. PG LaMelo Ball 22.9 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 8.2 Assists 2. PG Terry Rozier 21.6 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists 3. PF P.J. Washington 15.0 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists 4. C Mark Williams 6.9 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 0.3 Assists 5. SF Gordon Hayward 13.5 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists 6. C Nick Richards 8.1 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists

Atlanta Hawks DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Sat, Feb 11 SA -12.5 241.0 125-106 Thu, Feb 09 PHO -8.0 227.5 116-107 Tue, Feb 07 NO +1.0 237.5 116-107 Sat, Feb 04 DEN +10.0 228.5 128-108 Fri, Feb 03 UTA +1.0 242.0 115-108 Last 5 Against The Spread: Charlotte Hornets DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Sat, Feb 11 DEN +7.0 237.5 119-105 Fri, Feb 10 BOS +11.0 226.0 127-116 Wed, Feb 08 WAS +3.5 235.5 118-104 Sun, Feb 05 ORL -2.0 235.5 119-113 Fri, Feb 03 DET -1.0 240.0 118-112