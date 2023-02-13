Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/13
Date: 02/13/2023
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Spectrum Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Atlanta Hawks  Open -5   -110   O 239.5   -110   -220  
 Current -5.5   -110   240   -110   -220  
Charlotte Hornets  Open +5   -110   U 239.5   -110   +184  
 Current +5.5   -110   240   -110   +184  
Projected Lineups:

Atlanta Hawks

1. PG  Trae Young   26.9 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 10.2 Assists
2. SG  Dejounte Murray   21.0 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists
3. C  Clint Capela   12.0 Points, 11.5 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
4. PF  John Collins   13.3 Points, 7.2 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
5. SF  DeAndre Hunter   15.7 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
6. SG  Bogdan Bogdanovic   14.9 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists

 

Charlotte Hornets

1. PG  LaMelo Ball   22.9 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 8.2 Assists
2. PG  Terry Rozier   21.6 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists
3. PF  P.J. Washington   15.0 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
4. C  Mark Williams   6.9 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 0.3 Assists
5. SF  Gordon Hayward   13.5 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
6. C  Nick Richards   8.1 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Atlanta Hawks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Feb 11 SA -12.5 241.0 125-106
Thu, Feb 09 PHO -8.0 227.5 116-107
Tue, Feb 07 NO +1.0 237.5 116-107
Sat, Feb 04 DEN +10.0 228.5 128-108
Fri, Feb 03 UTA +1.0 242.0 115-108

 

Charlotte Hornets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Feb 11 DEN +7.0 237.5 119-105
Fri, Feb 10 BOS +11.0 226.0 127-116
Wed, Feb 08 WAS +3.5 235.5 118-104
Sun, Feb 05 ORL -2.0 235.5 119-113
Fri, Feb 03 DET -1.0 240.0 118-112
Betting Insights:

Charlotte Hornets

  • 6-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Atlanta Hawks at home off a loss over their last 6 games
  • 19-9 (.679) against the spread vs. the Atlanta Hawks over their last 28 games
  • 10-1 (.909) against the spread vs. the Atlanta Hawks off a loss over their last 11 games
  • 0-5 (.000) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023

Atlanta Hawks

  • 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 1-4 (.200) against the spread on the road as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 3-6 (.333) against the spread on the road as a favorite in 2022/2023
  • 4-11 (.267) against the spread on the road off a win over their last 15 games
Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

