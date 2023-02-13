Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/13
Date: 02/13/2023
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Spectrum Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Atlanta Hawks
|Open
|-5
|-110
|O 239.5
|-110
|-220
|Current
|-5.5
|-110
|240
|-110
|-220
|Charlotte Hornets
|Open
|+5
|-110
|U 239.5
|-110
|+184
|Current
|+5.5
|-110
|240
|-110
|+184
Projected Lineups:
Atlanta Hawks
|1.
|PG
|Trae Young
|26.9 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 10.2 Assists
|2.
|SG
|Dejounte Murray
|21.0 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists
|3.
|C
|Clint Capela
|12.0 Points, 11.5 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
|4.
|PF
|John Collins
|13.3 Points, 7.2 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
|5.
|SF
|DeAndre Hunter
|15.7 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
|6.
|SG
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|14.9 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
Charlotte Hornets
|1.
|PG
|LaMelo Ball
|22.9 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 8.2 Assists
|2.
|PG
|Terry Rozier
|21.6 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists
|3.
|PF
|P.J. Washington
|15.0 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
|4.
|C
|Mark Williams
|6.9 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 0.3 Assists
|5.
|SF
|Gordon Hayward
|13.5 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
|6.
|C
|Nick Richards
|8.1 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Atlanta Hawks
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Sat, Feb 11
|SA
|-12.5
|241.0
|125-106
|Thu, Feb 09
|PHO
|-8.0
|227.5
|116-107
|Tue, Feb 07
|NO
|+1.0
|237.5
|116-107
|Sat, Feb 04
|DEN
|+10.0
|228.5
|128-108
|Fri, Feb 03
|UTA
|+1.0
|242.0
|115-108
Charlotte Hornets
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Sat, Feb 11
|DEN
|+7.0
|237.5
|119-105
|Fri, Feb 10
|BOS
|+11.0
|226.0
|127-116
|Wed, Feb 08
|WAS
|+3.5
|235.5
|118-104
|Sun, Feb 05
|ORL
|-2.0
|235.5
|119-113
|Fri, Feb 03
|DET
|-1.0
|240.0
|118-112
Betting Insights:
Charlotte Hornets
- 6-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Atlanta Hawks at home off a loss over their last 6 games
- 19-9 (.679) against the spread vs. the Atlanta Hawks over their last 28 games
- 10-1 (.909) against the spread vs. the Atlanta Hawks off a loss over their last 11 games
- 0-5 (.000) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
Atlanta Hawks
- 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 1-4 (.200) against the spread on the road as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 3-6 (.333) against the spread on the road as a favorite in 2022/2023
- 4-11 (.267) against the spread on the road off a win over their last 15 games