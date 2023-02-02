Peep These Super Bowl MVP Longshots For Chiefs-Eagles Title Game Every non-QB has double-digit odds by Sam Panayotovich 1 hours ago

Odds are good either Jalen Hurts or Patrick Mahomes wins Super Bowl MVP next Sunday.

The superstar quarterbacks are clear-cut favorites to be the game’s biggest difference maker, but there’s not much betting value. Hurts (+120 at DraftKings Sportsbook) and Mahomes (+135) aren’t going to return a ton on your investment because the books know better. They’re well aware a quarterback has won the award in 31 of 56 Super Bowls and they know you’re probably going to bet one.

So why bloat the price?

Consensus Super Bowl MVP odds:

Jalen Hurts +125 ($100 wins $125)

Patrick Mahomes +135

Travis Kelce +1100

AJ Brown +1200

Miles Sanders +2200

Devonta Smith +2500

Haason Reddick +3500

Isiah Pacheco +4000

Chris Jones +4500

Jerick McKinnon +5000 ($100 wins $5,000)

As always, the betting value awaits if you’re willing to dive deeper down the board.

Here are three Super Bowl MVP bets that are worth a little bet to win a lot:

Travis Kelce (+1300 at FanDuel)

If any pass catcher can replicate Julian Edelman’s MVP performance — 10 catches for 141 yards against the Rams in Super Bowl LIII — it’s Kansas City’s monster tight end. Kelce’s uncanny ability to find open grass in the end zone should never be underestimated and it’s no secret that Mahomes looks to No. 87 first when plays break down.

Haason Reddick (+4000 at Caesars)

Reddick was a one-man wrecking crew in the NFC Championship this past Sunday. He sacked Niners quarterback Brock Purdy twice in the first quarter and delivered the game-changing hit that rendered Purdy’s elbow useless. Reddick possesses the deadly combination of speed and strength and if he dominates against an explosive Chiefs offense and forces a timely turnover, he’s got a shot.

Isiah Pacheco (+5000 at BetMGM)

A lot of things have to go right for Pacheco to win Super Bowl MVP, but it’s not impossible. If the versatile running back churns butter early, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid will ride him late. Pacheco also returns kickoffs, so there’s big-play potential there, too. If the rookie from Rutgers runs back a kick and adds another score on the ground, your 50-1 ticket will have you in a good spot.