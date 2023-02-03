Bettors Expecting Kelce, Sanders to Score in Super Bowl LVII by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

There’s no shortage of individual talent heading into Super Bowl LVII, and much of the prop bet interest has focused on Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Despite his position, there’s no question that Kelce is KC’s No. 1 option and the preferred target for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

With the plethora of options present on the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City offenses, multiple players are drawing interest to score a touchdown.

Travis Kelce (+650) Miles Sanders (+800) AJ Brown (+1000) Jalen Hurts (+800) Dallas Goedert (+1200)

Kelce is not only the top target on the Chiefs but he’s also been the player that’s been most bet on to score the first touchdown in Super Bowl LVII. Kelce found the end zone 12 times in 17 games during the regular season and scored three times in KC’s two playoff games. The nine-time Pro Bowler is listed at +650 to score the game’s first touchdown.

Not far behind Kelce is Eagles running back Miles Sanders. The lead back for Philadelphia is coming off a two-touchdown performance in the NFC Championship against the San Francisco 49ers and is priced at +800 to find the endzone first. Sanders scored 11 TDs during the regular season.

Travis Kelce (-125) Isiah Pacheco (+140) Jalen Hurts (-110) Miles Sanders (-110) Patrick Mahomes (+500)

Not only are Kelce and Sanders the favorites to score the first TD on Sunday, but they’re also being targeted to score at any point during Super Bowl LVII. Kelce has received the most bets to score and is priced at -125, while Sanders has received the fourth-most bets and is sitting at -110.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is also at -110 and has received the third-highest bet count to score. One name that is a longshot to score on the ground, more so as a receiver, is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

His ankle injury likely factors into these odds, but he’s been targeted at the fifth-highest rate to score in the game at +500. He rushed for touchdowns four times during the regular season.