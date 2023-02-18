Blues Trade Ryan O'Reilly to Maple Leafs by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The St. Louis Blues have traded Ryan O’Reilly to the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Maple Leafs’ official website reports.

We have acquired Ryan O?Reilly & Noel Acciari in a three-team trade with St. Louis & Minnesota.



STL receives Mikhail Abramov & Adam Gaudette, TOR's 1st round pick in '23, OTT's 3rd round pick in '23 & TOR's 2nd round pick in '24. MIN receives TOR's 4th round pick in '25. pic.twitter.com/QAOUZvUZfH — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) February 18, 2023

The trade is a complicated one and goes as follows. Toronto received not only O’Reilly but also Noel Acciari. The Blues get a 2023 first-round draft pick, a 2023 3rd rounder, a second-round pick in 2024, and prospects Mikhail Abramov and Adam Gaudette. The Minnesota Wild also received Toronto’s 2025 fourth-round pick as they took on 50% of O’Reilly’s cap hit.

It is not yet known whether O’Reilly or Acciari will be available for the Leafs this weekend.

This trade likely takes the Maple Leafs out of the Timo Meier sweepstakes and also Patrick Kane. Meier, currently a San Jose Shark, is the jewel at the trade deadline. Kane of the Chicago Blackhawks is a future Hall of Famer who is having a down season but could be rejuvenated with a change of scenery.