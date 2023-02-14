Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/14

Date: 02/14/2023 Time: 07:30 PM Venue: Fiserv Forum

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Boston Celtics Open +10.5 -106 O 226.5 -110 +410 Current +8.5 -110 225.5 -110 +300 Milwaukee Bucks Open -10.5 -114 U 226.5 -110 -550 Current -8.5 -110 225.5 -110 -375

Boston Celtics Projected Lineups: 1. SG Derrick White 11.5 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists 2. SG Malcolm Brogdon 14.3 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists 3. C Robert Williams III 8.4 Points, 9.1 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists 4. PF Sam Hauser 6.2 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists 5. C Al Horford 9.2 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists 6. PG Payton Pritchard 4.9 Points, 1.5 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists Milwaukee Bucks 1. PF Giannis Antetokounmpo 32.4 Points, 12.3 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists 2. PG Jrue Holiday 19.1 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 7.1 Assists 3. C Brook Lopez 14.4 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists 4. SF Khris Middleton 13.4 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists 5. SF Grayson Allen 10.4 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists 6. SG Pat Connaughton 8.6 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists

Boston Celtics DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Sun, Feb 12 MEM -3.5 224.5 119-109 Fri, Feb 10 CHA -11.0 226.0 127-116 Wed, Feb 08 PHI -2.5 227.5 106-99 Mon, Feb 06 DET -9.5 227.5 111-99 Fri, Feb 03 PHO -10.0 220.0 106-94 Last 5 Against The Spread: Milwaukee Bucks DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Fri, Feb 10 LAC -2.0 228.5 119-106 Thu, Feb 09 LAL -8.0 234.5 115-106 Mon, Feb 06 POR -4.0 241.0 127-108 Sat, Feb 04 MIA -6.0 223.5 123-115 Thu, Feb 02 LAC -4.0 230.5 106-105