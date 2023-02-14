Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/14
Date: 02/14/2023
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Fiserv Forum
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Boston Celtics
|Open
|+10.5
|-106
|O 226.5
|-110
|+410
|Current
|+8.5
|-110
|225.5
|-110
|+300
|Milwaukee Bucks
|Open
|-10.5
|-114
|U 226.5
|-110
|-550
|Current
|-8.5
|-110
|225.5
|-110
|-375
Projected Lineups:
Boston Celtics
|1.
|SG
|Derrick White
|11.5 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
|2.
|SG
|Malcolm Brogdon
|14.3 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
|3.
|C
|Robert Williams III
|8.4 Points, 9.1 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
|4.
|PF
|Sam Hauser
|6.2 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
|5.
|C
|Al Horford
|9.2 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
|6.
|PG
|Payton Pritchard
|4.9 Points, 1.5 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
Milwaukee Bucks
|1.
|PF
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|32.4 Points, 12.3 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists
|2.
|PG
|Jrue Holiday
|19.1 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 7.1 Assists
|3.
|C
|Brook Lopez
|14.4 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
|4.
|SF
|Khris Middleton
|13.4 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
|5.
|SF
|Grayson Allen
|10.4 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
|6.
|SG
|Pat Connaughton
|8.6 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Boston Celtics
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Sun, Feb 12
|MEM
|-3.5
|224.5
|119-109
|Fri, Feb 10
|CHA
|-11.0
|226.0
|127-116
|Wed, Feb 08
|PHI
|-2.5
|227.5
|106-99
|Mon, Feb 06
|DET
|-9.5
|227.5
|111-99
|Fri, Feb 03
|PHO
|-10.0
|220.0
|106-94
Milwaukee Bucks
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Fri, Feb 10
|LAC
|-2.0
|228.5
|119-106
|Thu, Feb 09
|LAL
|-8.0
|234.5
|115-106
|Mon, Feb 06
|POR
|-4.0
|241.0
|127-108
|Sat, Feb 04
|MIA
|-6.0
|223.5
|123-115
|Thu, Feb 02
|LAC
|-4.0
|230.5
|106-105
Betting Insights:
Boston Celtics
- 7-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Milwaukee Bucks on the road across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2020/2021
- 12-2 (.857) against the spread vs. the Milwaukee Bucks across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2020/2021
- 8-1 (.889) against the spread vs. the Milwaukee Bucks on the road over their last 9 games
- 12-2 (.857) against the spread vs. the Milwaukee Bucks over their last 14 games
- 15-4 (.789) against the spread vs. the Milwaukee Bucks over their last 19 games
- 30-14 (.682) against the spread vs. the Milwaukee Bucks over their last 44 games
- 4-1 (.800) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
Milwaukee Bucks
- 4-1 (.800) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 4-1 (.800) against the spread as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023