Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

by

2 hours ago

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/14
Date: 02/14/2023
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Fiserv Forum
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Boston Celtics  Open +10.5   -106   O 226.5   -110   +410  
 Current +8.5   -110   225.5   -110   +300  
Milwaukee Bucks  Open -10.5   -114   U 226.5   -110   -550  
 Current -8.5   -110   225.5   -110   -375  
Projected Lineups:

Boston Celtics

1. SG  Derrick White   11.5 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
2. SG  Malcolm Brogdon   14.3 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
3. C  Robert Williams III   8.4 Points, 9.1 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
4. PF  Sam Hauser   6.2 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
5. C  Al Horford   9.2 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
6. PG  Payton Pritchard   4.9 Points, 1.5 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists

 

Milwaukee Bucks

1. PF  Giannis Antetokounmpo   32.4 Points, 12.3 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists
2. PG  Jrue Holiday   19.1 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 7.1 Assists
3. C  Brook Lopez   14.4 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
4. SF  Khris Middleton   13.4 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
5. SF  Grayson Allen   10.4 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
6. SG  Pat Connaughton   8.6 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Boston Celtics

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Feb 12 MEM -3.5 224.5 119-109
Fri, Feb 10 CHA -11.0 226.0 127-116
Wed, Feb 08 PHI -2.5 227.5 106-99
Mon, Feb 06 DET -9.5 227.5 111-99
Fri, Feb 03 PHO -10.0 220.0 106-94

 

Milwaukee Bucks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Feb 10 LAC -2.0 228.5 119-106
Thu, Feb 09 LAL -8.0 234.5 115-106
Mon, Feb 06 POR -4.0 241.0 127-108
Sat, Feb 04 MIA -6.0 223.5 123-115
Thu, Feb 02 LAC -4.0 230.5 106-105
Betting Insights:

Boston Celtics

  • 7-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Milwaukee Bucks on the road across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2020/2021
  • 12-2 (.857) against the spread vs. the Milwaukee Bucks across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2020/2021
  • 8-1 (.889) against the spread vs. the Milwaukee Bucks on the road over their last 9 games
  • 12-2 (.857) against the spread vs. the Milwaukee Bucks over their last 14 games
  • 15-4 (.789) against the spread vs. the Milwaukee Bucks over their last 19 games
  • 30-14 (.682) against the spread vs. the Milwaukee Bucks over their last 44 games
  • 4-1 (.800) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023

Milwaukee Bucks

  • 4-1 (.800) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 4-1 (.800) against the spread as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
Thumbnail photo via Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Picked For You

Related