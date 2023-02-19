Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. Could See More At-Bats Ahead of WBC by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The World Baseball Classic starts in just a few weeks, which could profoundly impact MLB Spring Training. Players will be gearing up for the international tournament, and their professional squads will help them prepare to represent their countries.

As noted by David O’Brien, that could mean a heavier workload for Ronald Acuna Jr. and Eddie Rosario early in camp, as both players will depart for the international tournament.

Expect Acuña, Rosario to play more than they normally would in first games of spring training, since they'll be leaving for WBC around March 6 and, at least in Acuña's case, might be playing 9 innings in WBC games. Teams are likely to give more early ABs & innings to WBC guys. — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) February 19, 2023

Acuna Jr. had the worst statistical campaign of his career last year. The three-time All-Star had a career-low .764 OPS while getting caught stealing a league-leading 11 times. Nevertheless, he’ll be a prominent fixture in Venezuela’s lineup at the WBC.

Likewise, Rosario will represent Puerto Rico at the upcoming tournament. The outfielder will be counted on for run support as the island nation looks to improve on its second-place finish from 2017.

Both countries are expected to compete in this year’s WBC. FanDuel Sportsbook has Venezuela priced near the top of the betting board at +900, with Puerto Rico close behind at +2100.