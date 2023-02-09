Bucks-Lakers Preview: Surging Bucks Too Hot to Not Back by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

With all the hype around LeBron James passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer out of the way, LeBron and the Los Angeles Lakers can go back to figuring out how to stack some wins and make a playoff chase with roughly a third of the season remaining.

They’ll play host to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks tonight, with the new-look Lakers needing a bit of spark to overcome the Eastern Conference giant.

Location: Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, CA

Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, CA Time: 10:00 p.m. ET | TV: TNT

LA’s Wednesday night trade got quickly overshadowed hours later by the overnight Kevin Durant blockbuster, but it’s a seismic shift for a team in need of some new faces. Russell Westbrook is out with D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, and Jarred Vanderbilt in. We can’t forget about the Lakers relinquishing one of those coveted first-round picks.

Russell hasn’t been great this year, but the hope is he’ll mesh with the Lakers stars much better, with Beasley and Vanderbilt providing desperately-needed wing depth. They won’t be prepared to be in the lineup tonight, but Lakers fans should be excited about their arrival.

Spread: Bucks -8 (-110) | Lakers +8 (-110)

Bucks -8 (-110) | Lakers +8 (-110) Moneyline: Bucks (-310) | Lakers (+250)

Bucks (-310) | Lakers (+250) Total: OVER 238.5 (-110) | UNDER 238.5 (-110)

Milwaukee is surging, and they’ve won eight in a row, with Giannis playing like a madman. He’s recorded 12-plus boards in each outing while averaging 37.5 PPG over the stretch. They’re peaking, while the Lakers haven’t given us anything to get excited about as a team.

Russell, Vanderbilt, and Beasley will help this team eventually, but not tonight. Milwaukee is too strong right now, so fading them wouldn’t be wise. Lay the points with the favorite.

Anthony Davis OVER 26.5 Points (-125)

Jrue Holiday UNDER 19.5 Points (-104)

Giannis Antetokounmpo 30+ Points/Milwaukee to Win (-159)

This is more of a gut play. By now, most have seen the lack of enthusiasm on AD’s face as LeBron secured the scoring title. It was unique, to say the least. Now with the record out of the way and Davis wanting the ball in his hands more, we like his OVER tonight. Plus, AD had 44 in the first Bucks-Lakers matchup this season.

Jrue Holiday has gone under 19.5 points in five of his last eight games, and in the three games he’s gone over, he’s landed right on 20 each time.

We expect this to be a big Giannis game with the national TV spotlight, so we’re going to look at the player performance doubles and go all in with the Greek Freak to score 30+ points and the Bucks to win.

Antetokounmpo scored 40 in their first meeting, and the Bucks have won nine straight games when he’s scored 30-plus.