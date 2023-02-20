Bucks Star F Giannis Antetokounmpo (Wrist) Undergoing Further Testing by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

According to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps, Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is undergoing further testing on his sprained right wrist Monday in New York City.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will travel to New York Monday to undergo further testing on his injured right wrist, sources told ESPN. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) February 20, 2023

Antetokounmpo suffered the injury in the first quarter of last week’s 112-100 victory over the Chicago Bulls and did not return. The two-time league MVP played just 20 seconds of Sunday’s All-Star Game, scoring the first basket before committing an intentional foul and taking the rest of the night off.

“Taking it day by day, try to get healthy,” said Antetokounmpo. “You know, obviously, I had the incident three days ago. I don’t think it’s smart in any way to…play a lot of minutes in the All-Star Game.”

The 28-year-old has been spectacular for the Bucks this season, averaging a career-high 31.8 points with 12.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 47 games.

Milwaukee returns to action Friday at home against the Miami Heat, with Antetokounmpo’s current status up in the air.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Antetokounmpo at +700 odds to win the 2022-23 MVP Award at the time of writing.