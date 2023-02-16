Bulls SF DeMar DeRozan Ruled OUT for Thursday vs. Bucks by SportsGrid 19 minutes ago

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (quad) has been ruled out of Thursday night’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks, per the league’s injury report.

DeRozan missed out on Wednesday night’s loss to the Indiana Pacers, so this always felt like a possibility. This spread shifted toward the Bulls when Khris Middleton was ruled out this morning, but DeRozan’s absence has now moved it back in Milwaukee’s favor. It’s unclear whether DeRozan will be available for this weekend’s All-Star Game, which will be something to keep an eye on as we get closer to Sunday.

DeRozan has averaged 25.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.1 assists in 53 starts this season. Expect Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White to see more minutes within the rotation, while Zach LaVine will benefit as the team’s alpha scorer in the matchup.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls Odds

The Chicago Bulls are currently 7.5-point underdogs against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night with the total set at 229, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.