Buy or Sell: Dallas Stars Have Value to Win Stanley Cup by SportsGrid 37 minutes ago

The Dallas Stars have been a surprise contender in the NHL’s Western Conference, but is there value in their odds of winning the Stanley Cup?

After falling short against the Calgary Flames in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs last year, the Stars proved they have what it takes to compete in the playoffs. Not many expected the Stars to be leading the Western Conference heading into the All-Star break, but they are with 66 points.

In theory, there’s much to like about the Stars, as they’ve continued to deliver the results. There’s merit in looking forward to the playoffs and considering them a real Stanley Cup threat.

Let’s dive into the Dallas Stars’ Stanley Cup odds on the FanDuel Sportsbook and break down whether or not there’s value in their price.

It’s not just the Dallas Stars’ position in the standings; it’s how they got there that should have bettors eyeing their futures odds. The Stars boast the ninth-highest-scoring offense and sit second in goals allowed per game. What they’re doing is sustainable and a significant reason they must be considered a real threat to win the Stanley Cup.

There’s a lot of experience on this roster and enough young talent to be hopeful for the future. Jason Robertson has emerged as one of the NHL’s best goal scorers, leading the team with 66 points in 51 games, including 33 goals. The Stars may look to upgrade their scoring depth ahead of the trade deadline, but the roster is solid as constructed.

Not only do the Stars have offensive stars and a backend that can move the puck, but they also play mean. Dallas boasts one of the NHL’s top goaltenders, Jake Oettinger. The standout youngster has a 21-7-7 record with a .923 save percentage, keeping the Stars in games on a nightly basis. If you recall their playoff series against the Flames, Oettinger was a significant reason why they stayed in the series.

The Stars sit with the eighth-shortest Stanley Cup odds at +1500, yet they continue to lead the Western Conference. Oddsmakers are high on more Eastern Conference teams, but the Stars are likely undervalued. It’s hard to fathom that their odds are below +1200, which means you should buy into their price before it continues to rise.

Buy or Sell: Buy the Stars to win the Stanley Cup at +1500